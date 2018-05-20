BBC Sport - Gaelic football tactics leading to 'talent drain' - Clarke and McConville
Gaelic football tactics leading to 'talent drain'
BBC Sport NI GAA pundits Martin Clarke and Oisin McConville say the requirement for players to conform to "systems and gym culture" is driving talent away from the game.
Speaking on the Championship during the BBC iPlayer coverage of Fermanagh's win over Armagh, Clarke pointed to the absence of Jamie Clarke and Stephen Campbell from the Orchard County's squad this year.