BBC Sport - Malachy O'Rourke attempts to dampen Farney euphoria after deserved win over Tyrone

Malachy O'Rourke must be thrilled with his Monaghan team's display in the 1-18 to 1-16 win over Tyrone but you almost wouldn't know it judging by his immediate reaction to the result.

"I don't know if it (the victory) is that significant," said the Monaghan boss.

"It's a passage through to a (Ulster) semi-final and that was all we could get today."

Top Stories