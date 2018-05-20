BBC Sport - Tyrone manager Mickey Harte accepts Monaghan 'won on merit' in Ulster SFC tie

Harte accepts Monaghan 'won on merit'

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says Monaghan were deserving winners in the Ulster SFC quarter-final but believes his team can regroup for the qualifiers.

"We got it back close to the end there but they had always the capability of pulling away," said the three-time All-Ireland winning manager.

"I don't think it will be hard to lift the players. They believe that they are good enough to challenge for the quarter-finals."

Top videos

Video

Harte accepts Monaghan 'won on merit'

Video

Five great plays: Leicester Riders win BBL Play-offs

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Video

Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories