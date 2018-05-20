BBC Sport - BBC Radio Ulster pundits' verdict on Monaghan's Ulster SFC win over holders Tyrone

BBC Radio Ulster pundits' verdict on Monaghan win

BBC Radio Ulster's pundits Enda McGinley and Paul Finlay give their verdicts on Monaghan's Ulster SFC win over three-in-a-row seeking Tyrone.

Former Monaghan forward Finlay felt his county "managed the game very well after Tyrone's good start".

Ex-Tyrone All-Ireland winner McGinley said that the performances of "sweeper-keeper" Rory Beggan and Conor McManus were crucial to Monaghan's deserved 1-18 to 1-16 success.

