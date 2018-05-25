Ulster SFC: Brendan Rogers says Division Four Derry can shock Donegal

Media playback is not supported on this device Derry manager Damian McErlain says his players have trained well ahead of the Celtic Park tie

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final: Derry v Donegal Date: Sunday 27 May Venue: Celtic Park, Derry Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website. Deferred coverage of entire game on BBC Two NI 19:00

Derry defender Brendan Rogers is convinced the Oak Leafers can shock Donegal in Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final at Celtic Park.

Donegal will go into the contest as strong favourites after Derry's shock relegation to Division Four during this year's Football League.

However, Rogers says Donegal will face a different Derry team on Sunday.

"The league is completely different to the championship," Slaughtneil man Rogers told BBC Sport NI.

"You have to consider the injuries Derry had and the Slaughtneil boys were missing as well."

Derry gave Mayo a huge scare in last year's All-Ireland qualifier at Castlebar

Mayo game the 'Derry template'

Rogers is optimistic that Derry's display against Mayo in last year's qualifiers is a more accurate reflection of the Oak Leafers' ability.

Derry led that game for most of normal time against the eventual All-Ireland finalists before a Conor Loftus goal forced extra-time which Mayo went on to dominate.

"There is no team out there that is impossible to beat. You look at that Mayo game. We were complete underdogs and we could have won it in normal time.

"That's the way championship is and I've no doubt that we have the players who can beat Donegal."

Media playback is not supported on this device Karl and Chrissy McKaigue go head-to-head before the Donegal game

Rogers is expected to be joined in the Derry starting line-up by his club-mates Chrissy and Karl McKaigue while it's possible that there could be other Slaughtneil representation at the Derry city venue.

The defender insists morale has remained high in the Derry camp despite their poor league showing.

"Everyone is growing together and there does seem to be a good cohesion between the younger and older players

"There is a good range of players and types of players as well."

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster SFC: The odds are in Derry's favour - Brennan

Rogers and one of the McKaigues will probably be deployed to shackle Donegal's key forwards Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty.

Murphy starred in the facile win over Cavan although McBrearty was relatively subdued in the opening half at Ballybofey.

Ciaran Thompson and Michael Langan starred in Donegal's half-forward line against the Breffnimen but may not find quite as much room at Celtic Park.

It's also doubtful that Donegal backs Paul Brennan and Caolan Ward will be able to bomb forward in the fashion that they did at MacCumhaill Park.

However, Ryan McHugh struggled to make an impact against Cavan and manager Declan Bonner can reasonably expect a more productive afternoon from the Kilcar man.

Odhran MacNiallais and Paddy McGrath are available again after missing the Cavan game but may have to be content with bench roles on Sunday.