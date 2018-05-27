Donegal boss Declan Bonner is worried Neil McGee, Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan could all be fitness doubts for the provincial semi-final against Down after having to go off in Sunday's 2-16 to 0-16 win over Derry.

"Michael Langan had to go off at half-time and Neil McGee (early on) and Jamie Brennan at the end as well," said Bonner.

"We'll have to see how those guys are. There is only a two-week turnaround so that is a concern."