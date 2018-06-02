Ulster SFC semi-final: Monaghan v Fermanagh (Sun)

Fermanagh forward Paul McCusker gets a tug from Monaghan's Ryan McCusker in last year's preliminary round game

Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 3 June Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC 2 NI and the BBC Sport website

Monaghan and Fermanagh have named unchanged teams for the Ulster SFC semi-final in Omagh.

Both managers have not surprisingly kept faith with their starting line-ups after impressive displays at the quarter-final stage.

Monaghan dethroned champions Tyrone while the Ernemen chalked up a five-point victory over Armagh.

The Farney outfit start as strong favourites and they defeated Fermanagh in last year's championship.

Monaghan prevailed 1-20 to 1-11 in the preliminary round encounter with the ever dangerous Conor McManus netting for the Clones hosts.

Keeping the Monaghan forward quiet will be key to Fermanagh's chances of a surprise victory at Healy Park.

The sides also met in the provincial semi-finals in 2010 and 2015 and again it was Monaghan who took the honours on both occasions.

The winners of Sunday's showdown will take on Donegal or Down in the decider at Clones on Sunday, 24 June.

Monaghan: R Beggan, K Duffy, D Wylie, R Wylie, D Mone, V Corey, F Kelly, K O'Connell, D Hughes, K Hughes, N Kearns, D Ward, R McAnespie, J McCarron, C McManus.

Fermanagh: P Cadden, K Connor, C Cullen, M Jones, B Mulrone, J McMahon, Lee Cullen, Eoin Donnolly, Ryan Jones, P McCusker, D McCusker, A Breen, Sean Quigley, C Jones, Seamus Quigley.