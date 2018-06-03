BBC Sport - Ulster SFC: Monaghan boss O'Rourke 'devastated' after late 'sucker punch'
- From the section Gaelic Games
Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke looks absolutely stunned after his team's last-gasp defeat by Fermanagh.
"We didn't play well for a lot of the game. Fermanagh set up very well. They were very hungry and we took a long time to get going," says the Fermanagh native.
"Towards the end we went a couple of points up but we were just hit with a real sucker punch at the end."