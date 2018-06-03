BBC Sport - I heard the keeper coming out - Eoin Donnelly on his last-gasp Erne goal
Eoin Donnelly says he didn't know whether his fisted effort had gone over the bar or into the net before realising he had scored a last-gasp Ulster semi-final goal.
The Fermanagh man's three-pointer earned his team a dramatic 1-8 to 0-10 win over favourites Monaghan at Healy Park.
"I knew I got a good connection on it. I thought it was over the bar at least," said the Fermanagh midfielder, who will hope to help the Ernemen secure a first ever Ulster senior football title against Donegal or Down on 24 June.