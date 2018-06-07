BBC Sport - Enda McGinley previews All-Ireland qualifiers

McGinley previews All-Ireland qualifiers

Former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley joins Austin O'Callaghan to preview the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers on Saturday.

There are five Ulster in the draw, with Tyrone, Derry, Antrim, Cavan and Armagh hoping to avoid a second consecutive defeat.

Derry will play Kildare in Owenbeg, while Tyrone, Antrim, Cavan and Armagh will travel to face Meath, Offaly, Wicklow and Westmeath respectively.

Top videos

Video

McGinley previews All-Ireland qualifiers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Video

Video

Under surveillance in World Cup Russia

  • From the section News
Video

African referees filmed taking cash

  • From the section News
Audio

Why are there no women on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes?

Video

England ready for Blind Football World Championships

Video

Frankie Boyle checks out Moscow's Luzhniki stadium

Top Stories