All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers: Down handed trip to Cavan

Down must pick themselves up after their 13-point defeat by Donegal in the Ulster semi-finals

Down and Cavan will play out an Ulster derby in the second round of All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers.

In Monday morning's draw, Tyrone were handed a trip to Carlow, with Armagh away to Sligo and Monaghan handed a journey to Waterford.

The Red Hands booked their place in the second round with a 2-14 to 0-19 extra-time victory over Meath on Saturday.

Carlow shocked Kildare in the Leinster Championship but were narrowly beaten by Laois in the provincial semi-final.

Down man Steven Poacher's role in the Carlow management team alongside boss Turlough O'Brien has come in for much praise after a season which has also seen them earning promotion from Division Four.

Sunday's Leinster semi-final was a tight, defensive affair as Laois eventually clinched a 0-12 to 0-8 victory in the battle of the two teams that secured promotion from Division Four in the Spring.

The Carlow management will doubtless attempt to frustrate Tyrone in two weeks time as the Red Hands face a second successive away qualifier.

Armagh, meanwhile, cruised through round one with an emphatic win over a lacklustre Westmeath and will be fancied to overcome a Sligo team whom they defeated 2-17 to 0-9 in the first round of this season's Division Three League campaign.

Sligo will go into the game after a 4-24 to 1-12 hammering by Galway in the Connacht semi-final and while Armagh were poor against Fermanagh in their Ulster SFC opener, they regrouped well to defeat Westmeath 3-16 to 1-11 in Mullingar.

Down are likely to face a tough task against Cavan at Kingspan Breffni after their 2-22 to 1-12 Ulster SFC semi-final hammering by 14-man Donegal on Sunday.

Cavan were also well beaten by Donegal in the Ulster preliminary round but easily defeated Wicklow 2-16 to 1-5 in Aughrim on Saturday.

The formbook, allied to Cavan's home advantage, suggests the Breffnimen should progress although there was only three points between the teams when Mattie McGleenan's side earned a 0-17 to 0-14 in their Division Two meeting in March.

In the other ties, Tipperary will host last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo, Offaly will be at home to Clare with Longford entertaining Derry's conquerors Kildare and Leitrim facing Louth at Carrick-on-Shannon.