Ulster SFC: Fermanagh deny access to Donegal media

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher spent six years with Donegal, firstly as assistant to Jim McGuinness and then as manager

Fermanagh County Board officials have yet to comment on claims they banned some reporters from a media event ahead of the Ulster football final.

Fermanagh will play Donegal in the Ulster SFC final in Clones on 24 June.

Journalists from Donegal media outlets were denied access to the event at an Enniskillen hotel but were given no official explanation for the decision.

Fermanagh have never won an Ulster title and last contested the provincial decider in 2008.

Members of the Donegal media were informed on Monday that they would not be allowed to attend the media conference on Tuesday and many stayed away as a result.

County Board officials have been asked for comment.

Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher, who was available for interview at the event, was Donegal's manager from 2014 to 2017.

Gallagher was succeeded at Donegal by Declan Bonner last year.

McCluskey has been a member of the Fermanagh senior panel since 1999

McCluskey to lodge appeal

Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey is hoping to be available for the final against Donegal after lodging an appeal against his proposed eight-week ban.

The defender was sent to the stands while acting as a team runner during their semi-final win over Monaghan.

McCluskey was listed as a player in the Farney's 26-man squad but was acting as a team official when he was dismissed.

Fermanagh will argue that referee Conor Lane's report referred to McCluskey as a team official and not as a player.