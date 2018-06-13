BBC Sport - We want to erase those bad memories - Ryan McCluskey

We want to erase those bad memories - Ryan McCluskey

Ryan McCluskey says Fermanagh can make up for the disappointment of their previous Ulster final appearance by winning a provincial title this season.

McCluskey, who is the longest-serving inter-county player in gaelic football, was part of the last Fermanagh team to contest an Ulster final - losing to Armagh after a replay in 2008.

The veteran defender is hoping to appeal against an eight-week ban in order to take his place in Rory Gallagher's squad for the final.

"It's been a long 10 years since and it would be great if we could erase those bad memories," said McCluskey.

Top videos

Video

We want to erase those bad memories - Ryan McCluskey

Video

Reporter defies French-only rule with phone

  • From the section News
Video

I won't be swimming in the sea - May

Video

BBC World Cup pundits predict: who will lift the 2018 trophy?

Video

England want redemption after Iceland defeat - Kane

Video

Neymar & Coutinho egged in Brazil training

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Rutherford secure golden grand slam in Beijing

Top Stories