Ladies' Ulster SFC final: Armagh 4-8 Donegal 9-21

Yvonne Bonner was on the scoresheet as Donegal cruised to victory over Armagh

Donegal recorded an emphatic 28-point victory over Armagh to retain the ladies' Ulster Senior Football Championship title.

The holders ran out 9-21 to 4-8 winners in the Brewster Park decider to become Ulster champions once again.

Yvonne Bonner, Geraldine McLaughlin and Eilish Ward were among the goals for Maxi Curran and Damian Devaney's side.

It was Donegal's third Ulster final appearance in four years, having won the title in 2015 and last year.

Leading 4-13 to 2-7 at half-time, Donegal made their dominance pay in the second half as they cruised to victory.

Blaithin Mackin and Caroline O'Hanlon hit goals for Armagh after the break, but it was not enough against their dominant opponents.