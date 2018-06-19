BBC Sport - Fermanagh fans in full voice for Ulster final against Donegal
Fermanagh fans in full voice for Ulster final
Fermanagh fans are voicing their support for Rory Gallagher and his team ahead of their Ulster final showdown against Donegal on Sunday.
Enniskillen native John Slowey recruited well-known broadcaster and priest Fr Brian D'Arcy and a choir of enthusiastic Ernesiders to record a song in support of their team.
Fermanagh have never won the Anglo-Celt Cup and the county's last appearance in an Ulster final was in 2008.