Fermanagh captain Eoin Donnelly says Sunday's Ulster SFC final against Donegal is a 'massive opportunity' for his side.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's showpiece, Donnelly insisted that leading the team into such an important match excites him rather than weighing heavily on him.
"This is a massive opportuinity for Fermanagh and we are determined to get over the line," he said.