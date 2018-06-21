All-Ireland SFC Championship: Tyrone make four changes for Carlow test

Cathal McShane's last minute point brought Tyrone's game against Meath into extra-time

All-Ireland qualifier second round Venue: Dr Cullen Park, Carlow Date: Saturday, 23 June Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has made four changes to his side for Saturday's second round All-Ireland qualifier against Carlow.

Wing-back Peter Harte is available again after serving a one-match ban while Cathal McCarron has recovered from a chest infection.

Niall Morgan returns in goal and Declan McClure is preferred to Padraig McNulty in midfield.

The Red Hands needed extra-time to beat Meath at Pairc Tailteann in round one.

Despite welcoming considerable experience back into their side Tyrone are still without forward Mark Bradley who has not recovered from the ankle injury which also saw him sidelined from the Meath game.

Lee Brennan will not feature at Dr Cullen Park as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Last year's Ulster champions go into the game as favourites but know that they cannot underestimate a side who caused perhaps the biggest upset of this year's All-Ireland championship by beating Kildare in the quarter-final of the Leinster championship.

Having fallen to Monaghan at the same stage of the Ulster championship, Tyrone required a last-gasp point from Cathal McShane to force their first round match in Navan into extra time.

Carlow's burgeoning reputation as a well organised and defensively sound side will provide Mickey Harte's men with another stern test.

Five Ulster teams are in action on Saturday as Monaghan travel to Waterford before Cavan meet Down and Armagh face to Sligo.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; M McKernan, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.