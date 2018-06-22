All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers: Down make changes for Cavan encounter

Down goalkeeper Marc Reid has been dropped following the Mournemen's Ulster SFC semi-final defeat by Donegal

All-Ireland qualifier second round Venue: Brewster Park, Enniskillen Date: Saturday, 23 June Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

Down manager Eamonn Burns has reacted to his side's comprehensive Ulster SFC semi-final defeat by Donegal by making a number of changes for Saturday's All-Ireland qualifier against Cavan.

In goals, Bryansford netminder Marc Reid is replaced by Glasdrumman's Shane Harrison for the Brewster Park clash.

Castlewellan's Sean Dornan is named in the full-forward line following Donal O'Hare's recent injury.

Colm Flanagan drops out and is replaced by Warrenpoint's Ryan McAleenan.

Dornan was introduced as a substitute for Shay Millar against Donegal but is now handed his chance from the start.

Peter Turley and Niall Donnelly are retained as a partnership at midfield for the second-round tie, while Ronan Millar swaps places with his brother Shay in the half-forward line.

Cavan lost 2-20 to 1-15 in the preliminary round of the Ulster SFC on 12 May and then beat Wicklow 2-16 to 1-5 in the first round of the qualifiers a fortnight ago.

Down: S Harrison; R McAleenan, B McArdle, A Doherty; D O'Hagan, N McParland, C Mooney; P Turley, N Donnelly; R Millar, K McKernan, C Maginn; S Dornan, C Harrison, S Millar.