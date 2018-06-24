Ulster SFC final: Donegal trounce Fermanagh 2-18 to 0-12 in Clones decider

Che Cullen and James McFadden of Fermanagh challenge Donegal captain Michael Murphy

Ulster Championship final: Donegal 2-18 Fermanagh 0-12 Donegal scorers: Gallagher 1-1, Murphy 0-4, R McHugh 1-0, C Thompson 0-3, P Brennan 0-2, McGrath 0-1, Mac Niallais 0-1, Langan 0-1, McBrearty 0-1, J Brennan 0-1, M McHugh 0-1, Mulligan 0-1, O Baoill 0-1 Fermanagh scorers: Sean Quigley 0-4, Seamus Quigley 0-3, Mulrone 0-1, Donnelly 0-1, C Jones 0-1, C Corrigan 0-1, R Corrigan 0-1

Donegal have roared into the new All-Ireland Super 8 series by hammering Fermanagh in a one-sided Ulster final.

In the sweltering Clones heat, Fermanagh's quest for a first Anglo-Celt Cup wilted against the pace of the Donegal attack.

First-half goals by Eoghan Ban Gallagher and the excellent Ryan McHugh laid the platform for Donegal's ninth senior provincial title.

Fermanagh had to see out the game with 14 men after Ryan Jones was sent-off.

Jones was shown a second yellow card by referee David Gough and Donegal were able to cruise to victory by double scores.

The Ernesiders travelled to Clones full of hope with DUP leader Arlene Foster among the Fermanagh supporters who crammed into St Tiernach's Park hoping to witness an historic first.

But it was the irresistible force that found a way through the immovable defence as Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher was able to congratulate his successor, Declan Bonner, before the full-time whistle had sounded.

Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh celebrate with the Anglo-Celt Cup

Donegal in full flow

Sean Quigley's early free fired the Fermanagh imaginations as they took the lead during a cagey opening period in which both teams funnelled all 15 players back behind their own 45 metre line and attacked on the break.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy was being followed closely by Che Cullen but in the absence of their star forward the rest of the Donegal attack were able to find scores.

Odhran Mac Niallais levelled with a point and Michael Langan capped a driving run with a superb score while in full flow.

From a loose kick out that followed, Donegal pounced for the opening goal, transferring the ball quickly to Ryan McHugh and he cut through the Erne defence before passing across goal for Eoghan Ban Gallagher to fist into the net.

The corner-back added a further point just minutes later that typified the Donegal approach, with Ryan McHugh taking the ball at pace from his own full-back line before transferring to Anthony Thompson, with Gallagher applying the finish.

Ryan sets sail

Fermanagh were struggling to pick up scores from their forays into Donegal territory and a pair of frees by Sean Quigley, whose brother Seamus didn't start the game, were all they had to show as the final 10 minutes of the first half approached.

Midfielder Eoin Donnelly finally scored from play but Donegal's response was a ruthless one as Ryan McHugh turned on the after burners and left Kane Connor in his wake, before cutting through the much-vaunted Fermanagh defence.

The net billowed and the Donegal flags and banners soared on the stands as their team led by 2-07 to 0-5 at half-time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Eoghan Bán Gallagher scored the first of Donegal's two goals

Final fizzles out

Seamus Quigley sprinted out onto the pitch to join his brother Sean in the Fermanagh attack line for the start of the second half but the introduction of the powerful forward proved too little to late.

Seamus hinted at what might have been with a superb score from the left and minutes later he was creating havoc under a high, dropping ball from his brother that Donegal struggled to deal with.

Donegal also lost Patrick McBrearty at the beginning of the second period after he took a heavy knock shortly before the break but there was no sign of the favourites allowing the title to slip from their grasp.

Paul Brennan, Paddy McGrath and Murphy all scored points to keep the scoreboard ticking over before McGrath had a goal disallowed when he was standing in the small square when Jamie Brennan's pass found him unmarked.

Media playback is not supported on this device Donegal manager Declan Bonner commends his side's professionalism

Fermanagh's last hope of salvaging the result came in the 53rd minute.

Another high, dropping ball again sparked panic in the Donegal full-back line and the Ernesiders appealed in vain for a free.

Frank McGlynn was able to smuggle the ball away from the Donegal goal but was felled by a high tackle from Jones, who was shown a second yellow card for his offence.

The contest was over but there was still another 20 minutes to play as Donegal were able to empty their bench and see out the game at a canter.

Donegal: S Patton; P McGrath, S McMenamin, E Gallagher; F McGlynn, P Brennan, R McHugh; H McFadden, L McLoone; O Mac Niallais, M Langan, C Thompson; P McBrearty, M Murphy (c), J Brennan.

Replacements: MA McGinley, C Ward, E Doherty, M McHugh, D O Baoill, S McBrearty, C Gillespie, A Thompson, C Morrison, C Mulligan, D O'Connor.

Fermanagh: P Cadden; K Connor, C Cullen, M Jones; B Mulrone, J McMahon, L Cullen; E Donnelly (c), R Jones; P McCusker, D McCusker, A Breen; Sean Quigley, C Jones, C Corrigan.

Replacements: T Treacy, C McManus, Seamus Quigley, E McHugh, T Clarke, R Corrigan, D Teague, T Corrigan, R Lyons, E Maguire, R McCluskey.

Attendance: 28,780