Antrim and Kildare players unite in row over hurling fixture

Antrim lost their last Joe McDonagh Cup game to Kerry in Cushendall

The Antrim and Kildare hurling squads have expressed their anger at the scheduling of Saturday's promotion/relegation play-off.

The players released a joint statement ahead of their game in the Athletic Grounds which will determine who plays second and third-tier hurling in 2019.

The GAA want to reduce the number of teams competing in the second tier Joe McDonagh Cup from six to five.

The players stated: "A five-team team competition is illogical".

"[And] only serves to make it more difficult for aspiring counties to compete.

"Antrim should remain in the competition as they did not finish bottom and Kildare should fill the relegated sixth spot."

Kildare won the Christy Ring Cup in Croke Park last Sunday but it did not carry automatic promotion. They are unhappy at having to play just six days later in a game which will decide their status next year.

Antrim finished second bottom in the standings in the first staging of the Joe McDonagh Cup. Meath finished bottom and were relegated to the Christy Ring Cup.

While accepting the fixture must be played, the players claim the status of the lower tier hurling competitions has gradually been "eroded" by the GAA and believe six teams should be retained in next year's competition.

"The McDonagh Cup has shown everyone how competitive hurling at the lower levels has become and the tier below the Liam MacCarthy should encourage teams to achieve higher standards, not shut them out."