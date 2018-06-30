All-Ireland qualifiers: Leitrim 0-9 Monaghan 1-19

From the section

Monaghan were too strong for Leitrim in the first Championship encounter between the two

Monaghan are one game away from the Super 8s having secured a comfortable win over Leitrim at a sweltering Carrick-on-Shannon.

The hosts passed up two guilt-edged goal chances inside the opening 20 minutes before the Farneymen scored six unanswered points to take control by half-time.

Conor McCarthy fisted in the game's only goal late on.

Monaghan will play one of the beaten provincial finalists in round four.

Leitrim: D McKiernan; M McWeeny, J Mitchell, P Maguire; N Plunkett, S Quinn, J Rooney; J Heslin (0-2), A Flynn (0-1); B Gallagher, R O'Rourke, D Rooney (0-1); D Moran, D Wrynn, E Mulligan (0-3).

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-2); K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie (0-1); D Ward (0-1), C Walshe (0-1), K O'Connell (0-1); N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, D Malone, F Kelly (0-1); C McCarthy (1-3), T Kerr, C McManus (0-5).

Replacement scorers: P McKenna (0-2), J McCarron (0-2).

