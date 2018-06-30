We're expecting a backlash - O'Rourke

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke says his side can expect a response from one of the beaten provincial finalists in the fourth round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Farneymen beat Leitrim 1-19 to 0-09 but O'Rourke says he wants to see a more clinical performance from his side in the next round.

Despite suffering a disappointing defeat to Fermanagh in the semi-final of the Ulster SFC, Monaghan are now just one game away from reaching the Super 8s.