Super 8 series: Date fixed for Dublin v Donegal game
- From the section Gaelic Games
Donegal's opening Super 8 game against All-Ireland champions Dublin will take place at Croke Park on 14 July.
There is a 19:00 BST throw-in as the Ulster champions go up against the Dubs in the new round-robin format, which is being trialled for three years.
Another first round match sees Kerry take on Galway at Croke Park the following day at 16:00.
The remaining fixtures will be confirmed after the final round of All-Ireland qualifiers this weekend.
There could be five Ulster teams in the Super 8 series with Tyrone, Armagh, Fermanagh and Monaghan competing in the round four qualifiers.
Dublin and Donegal will be joined in Group Two with the winners of Cork v Tyrone and Roscommon v Armagh.
Group One comprises Kerry and Galway with the victors of Fermanagh v Kildare and Laois v Monaghan.