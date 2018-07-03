Super 8 series: Date fixed for Dublin v Donegal game

Donegal's Stephen McBrearty comes under pressure from Dublin defender Eric Lowndes

Donegal's opening Super 8 game against All-Ireland champions Dublin will take place at Croke Park on 14 July.

There is a 19:00 BST throw-in as the Ulster champions go up against the Dubs in the new round-robin format, which is being trialled for three years.

Another first round match sees Kerry take on Galway at Croke Park the following day at 16:00.

The remaining fixtures will be confirmed after the final round of All-Ireland qualifiers this weekend.

There could be five Ulster teams in the Super 8 series with Tyrone, Armagh, Fermanagh and Monaghan competing in the round four qualifiers.

Dublin and Donegal will be joined in Group Two with the winners of Cork v Tyrone and Roscommon v Armagh.

Group One comprises Kerry and Galway with the victors of Fermanagh v Kildare and Laois v Monaghan.