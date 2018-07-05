All-Ireland qualifiers: Niall Morgan returns and Mark Bradley on bench for Tyrone

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan comes in to face Cork

All-Ireland qualifiers round four Venue: Portlaoise Date: Saturday, 7 July Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC sport website

Niall Morgan returns for Saturday's All-Ireland round four qualifier against Cork as Tyrone manager Mickey Harte continues his rotation policy.

The Edendork man's inclusion is the only change from the team that defeated Cavan by 0-8 to 1-12 last weekend.

Mark Bradley, who has missed all three rounds of the qualifiers to date due to an ankle injury, is fit again and will be on the bench.

Lee Brennan will play no part as he is still struggles with a hamstring issue.

Brennan was the leading scorer in the NFL Division One earlier this season.

Harte's selection means that, for the second week in a row, there is no room for experienced defender Cathal McCarron, with highly-rated emerging talent Michael McKernan holding on to a corner back slot.

Bradley has been sidelined since picking up his injury in an Ulster Championship match against Monaghan in May.

The winner of the Portlaoise tie will secure a place in the inaugural Super 8s series, where they will be in the same group as Dublin and Donegal.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, M McKernan, T McCann, F Burns, P Harte, C Cavanagh, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.