Pete McGrath resigns as Louth manager after 10 months in charge

Pete McGrath was appointed manager of Louth in September 2017

Former Fermanagh and Down boss Pete McGrath has resigned as manager of Louth after just 10 months in charge.

McGrath, 64, was appointed to the role on a two-year term last September but Louth GAA issued a statement on Thursday confirming his resignation.

A troublesome campaign has seen Louth relegated to Football League Division Three after failing to win a game in Division Two.

This summer has seen heavy championship defeats to Carlow and Leitrim.

A two-time All-Ireland winning manager with his native Down in the 1990s, the Rostrevor man spent fours seasons in charge of Fermanagh before replacing Colin Kelly in the Louth job.

"Following on from discussions with our Senior Football Manager, we wish to confirm that Pete McGrath has decided to step down from the position of Manager of the Louth Senior Football Team," read Thursday night's statement.

"Louth GAA would like to place on record our appreciation to Pete and his backroom team for all their efforts and commitment with our Senior Squad this year.

"Pete has a great enthusiasm for the game and Louth GAA enjoyed a positive working relationship with him and his management team.

"We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."