All-Ireland qualifiers: Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18

Eoin Donnelly hit the crossbar for Fermanagh in the second minute of their defeat to Kildare

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round four: Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18 Kildare scorers: Keith Cribbin 0-1, Neill Flynn 1-5, Paul Cribbin 0-1 Daniel Flynn 1-3, Kevin Feely 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-2, Peter Kelly 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Chris Healy 1-2 Fermanagh scorers: Ryan Jones 0-2, Seamus Quigley 0-7, Declan McCusker 0-1, Ruairi Corrigan 0-1, Tomas Corrigan 0-2, Sean Quigley 0-3, Barry Mulrone 0-1

Fermanagh's hopes of reaching the Super 8s were ended as they suffered an 11-point qualifier defeat to Kildare at Pairc Tailteann.

Goals from Daniel Flynn, Neil Flynn and Chris Healy helped the Lilywhites to a comfortable victory in Navan.

Eoin Donnelly came closest to getting a goal for the Ernemen when he hit the crossbar in the second minute.

Kildare now go into a Super 8 group with Kerry, Galway and the winner of Sunday's Laois v Monaghan qualifier.

It was a fourth victory in a row for Cian O'Neill's men, who had made it through to the fourth round with an impressive victory over Mayo at Newbridge.

All-Ireland qualifiers round four - Saturday, 7 July All-Ireland qualifiers round four - Sunday, 8 July Armagh 1-19 Roscommon 2-22 Cork 0-13 Tyrone 3-20 Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18 Laois v Monaghan Pairc Tailteann, 14:00 BST

