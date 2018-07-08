BBC Sport - Super 8 series: O'Rourke content as Monaghan progress
- From the section Gaelic Games
Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke is relieved that his side successfully navigated their way through the All-Ireland qualifiers and into the Super 8s.
The Farney men were excellent in the first half but dropped off the pace in the second period, although O'Rourke says he felt his side remained in control throughout.
Monaghan take on Kildare at Croke Park next Sunday.