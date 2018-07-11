Martin McHugh says Patrick McBrearty's absence is an "awful blow" for Donegal as they prepare to take on Dublin in Saturday evening's Super 8s opener at Croke Park.

"The one player we couldn't do without is Paddy McBrearty," said the BBC Championship pundit.

McHugh also believes Donegal will be facing a hugely motivated Dublin side as the holders face their first real test this season after strolling through their Leinster campaign.