Tyrone manager Mickey Harte urges his Red Hand players to have the belief that they can shock Dublin in next Saturday's Super 8s game in Omagh.

Harte said that he was "very pleased" with his team's display as they impressively hammered Roscommon 4-24 to 2-12 in their Super 8s opener against Croke Park on Saturday.

The Tyrone boss added that next weekend's game is a "wonderful opportunity" for his squad.