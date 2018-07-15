All-Ireland SFC Super 8s: Monaghan 0-15 Kildare 1-10

Conor McManus' superb late score from a tight angle helped Monaghan get over the line against Kildare

Monaghan took a huge step towards clinching an All-Ireland semi-finals place as they edged out Kildare in a tense Super 8s contest at Croke Park.

Daniel Flynn's goal gave Kildare an early advantage but Monaghan fought back to lead 0-10 to 1-5 at half-time.

In a low-scoring second half, the sides were level after 60 minutes but three late points - including a superb Conor McManus score - saw Monaghan home.

The game was Monaghan's first ever win at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

Karl O'Connell had an outstanding game for Monaghan as he kicked three crucial points from play in a superb wing-back display in a game played in wet conditions.

Despite Flynn's superb early goal for Kildare, the Lilywhites struggled to ruffle Monaghan's defensive blanket in the first half as the Farneymen won numerous turnovers.

Early in the second half, it appeared that Kildare were starting to employ more direct tactics but they failed to follow through on this as Monaghan ground out a typically gritty victory.

