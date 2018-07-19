Super 8s: Hugh Pat McGeary replaces injured Cathal McCarron for Tyrone

Hugh Pat McGeary replaced Cathal McCarron against Roscommon

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s: Tyrone v Dublin Date: Saturday, 21 July Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Throw-in: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Hugh Pat McGeary replaces injury victim Cathal McCarron in the Tyrone defence for Saturday's sell-out Super 8s clash with Dublin at Healy Park.

McGeary's inclusion at corner back is the only change made by manager Mickey Harte from the side that started the runaway win over Roscommon last week.

McCarron has been ruled out by a knee injury sustained in the first half of Saturday's Croke Park tie.

Padraig Hampsey continues his midfield partnership with Colm Cavanagh.

Converted defender Hampsey joins Cavanagh, who is fit to play despite sustaining a shin gash in last weekend's contest.

There is still no place in the starting team for fit-again attacker Mark Bradley, who has made substitute appearances in the last two games.

Cathal McCarron had to be substituted after only 19 minutes of Saturday's thumping win over Roscommon

Brennan fitness boost for Red Hands

In a major boost for the Red Hands, attacker Lee Brennan has regained full fitness and will be on the bench.

Brennan, who was the Football League Division One top scorer, missed the entire Qualifier series and the Super 8s clash with Roscommon because of a hamstring injury.

McGeary came on for McCarron against Roscommon as Tyrone ran out 4-24 to 2-12 victors.

The first ever championship clash of Tyrone and Dublin at the Omagh venue will be an 18,500-sell out, with the winners strongly placed to book their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Manager Harte says the occasion represents a "wonderful opportunity" for his team.

"To have them in Omagh in a championship match will be a very unique experience. It's great to be part of unique experiences," added the Tyrone boss.

We must believe we can beat Dubs - Harte

Harte is urging his players to have the belief that they can overturn the 2-17 to 0-11 hammering inflicted on them by the Dubs in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

"We have to believe we can beat anybody. If we didn't believe that, what would be the point in going to do it?

"Having the belief and doing it are two different things, I'll grant you that, but we must believe we are good enough to beat anybody who is put in front of us."

"We have to do so much better than we did last year or we will not be very happy about it at all.

"We have to try and correct some of the things we didn't do well and make a battle of it. If we can do that, it will be a great experience whatever the outcome."

Media playback is not supported on this device We have to believe - Harte

Winner will edge closer to semi-finals

After both teams won their Super 8s opener, the victor in Saturday's contest will edge closer to a semi-finals place although qualification from Group 2 looks unlikely to be decided until the final round of games a week later.

Having notched 3-20 in their hammering of Cork a week earlier, the Red Hands have notched an amazing 7-44 in their last two games - quite a tally for a team that has been accused of lacking genuine scoring forwards.

"I never fully understood how they made those observations but they did that and that's there prerogative to do so," added Harte.

"There are many different ways to play the game to be effective. I think we have discovered a way that suits us pretty well."

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte, C Cavanagh, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.