All-Ireland SFC Super 8s: Monaghan unchanged for visit of Kerry

Monaghan defeated Kildare in a close encounter in the first round of Super 8 games

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has named an unchanged side to face Kerry in their second Super 8 game on Sunday.

O'Rourke's side secured a 0-15 to 1-10 victory over Kildare in a tense Super 8 opener last weekend.

Kerry have made three changes to the team which lost to Galway, all of which are in defence.

Ronan Shanahan, Mark Griffin and Tom O'Sullivan have been brought in to the side by manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Kerry's shock 1-13 to 1-10 defeat to Galway means they must beat Monaghan if they are to have a chance of progressing.

Meanwhile, a Monaghan victory over the Kingdom at Clones could be enough to secure the Farney men's All-Ireland semi-finals spot.

Kerry: Shane Murphy; Ronan Shanahan, Mark Griffin, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Peter Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Kevin McCarthy, Sean O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, James O'Donoghue.

Subs: Brian Kelly, Kieran Donaghy, Brian O Beaglaioch, Micheal Burns, Barry John Keane, Anthony Maher, Darran O'Sullivan, Donnchadh Walsh, Tadhg Morley, Fionn Fitzgerald, Gavin Crowley.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Dessie Mone, Vinny Corey, Karl O'Connell; Niall Kearns, Darren Hughes; Ryan McAnespie, Shane Carey, Owen Duffy; Conor McCarthy, Fintan Kelly, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, Conor Boyle, Barry Kerr, Colin Walshe, Neil McAdam, Kieran Hughes, Thomas Kerr, Dermot Malone, Paudie McKenna, Jack McCarron, David Gartland.