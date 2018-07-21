All-Ireland Football Championship Super 8s: Roscommon 0-13 Donegal 0-20

Roscommon's Niall McInerney and Donegal opponent Odhran MacNiallais contest a high ball in Dr Hyde Park

Super 8s: Roscommon 0-13 Donegal 0-20 Roscommon scorers: J Brennan 0-1, M Murphy 0-9, C Thompson 0-2, O MacNiallais 0-4, M Langan 0-1, R Mchugh 0-1, L McLoone 0-1, M Reilly 0-1 Donegal scorers: C Murtagh 0-4, D Murtagh 0-3, B Stack 0-1, C Compton 0-1, P Brennan op, E Smith 0-1, D Smith 0-2

Donegal captain Michael Murphy hit 0-9 to inspire his team to a comfortable Super 8s victory over Roscommon.

Roscommon held an early two-point lead at Dr Hyde Park before Donegal seized control and surged clear.

Donegal scored seven without reply to go in 0-10 to 0-5 in front at the break and a towering Odhran MacNialais point was a second-half highlight.

It leaves Donegal with one win from two Super 8 games while Roscommon remain without a point.

The hosts started brightly and two Ciaran Murtagh points helped Roscommon into a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage.

Rossies keeper Colm Lavin made a good save to keep out Jamie Brennan's shot but the points soon began to flow for the Ulster champions.

Michael Murphy sends over one of his points in a superb display from the Donegal skipper

A seven-point burst proved decisive with Ciaran Thompson (2) and MacNialais on target along with four points from Murphy which included two outstanding strikes.

Cathal Compton brought the run to an end and register Roscommon's first score in 21 minutes, but they trailed by five at half-time.

The second half was a closer affair but Roscommon never threatened a comeback and Donegal eased to the finishing line.

MacNialais joined Murphy in a show of excellent finishing, firing high between the posts before his captain scored Donegal's next three points.

Donegal missed out on a goal to cap an impressive display when MacNialais hit the foot of a post after a flowing team move.

Roscommon's hopes of making the All-Ireland semi-finals hang a thread while Donegal can look forward to a meeting with derby rivals Tyrone at Ballybofey in a fortnight.