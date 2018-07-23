Ronan McNamee: Tyrone full-back doubtful for crunch Donegal game

Ronan McNamee had to be substituted in Saturday's game at half-time

Tyrone are awaiting a fitness update on full-back Ronan McNamee after he suffered a leg injury in Saturday's Super 8s defeat by Dublin.

McNamee looked in some distress after sustaining the injury late in the first half of the Omagh contest.

The Tyrone full-back line is already missing Cathal McCarron after he suffered a knee injury in the opening Super 8s hammering of Roscommon.

Tyrone face Donegal on 5 August with the winner earning a semi-final spot.

Donegal unbeaten in Ballybofey since 2010

That game takes place in Ballybofey - a venue where Donegal have not lost in a competitive game since their 2010 Ulster Championship defeat by Down - and manager Mickey Harte would love to have Aghyaran man McNamee available for the MacCumhaill Park contest.

"He has been a solid rock for us," said Harte after Saturday's 1-14 to 0-14 defeat by the four-in-a-row seeking All-Ireland champions.

"The medical people saw that he wasn't able to go on with the game.

"It is unfortunate. He was playing very well for us."

Immediately after the game, Harte said that the extent of McNamee's injury was unclear and there was no more official word on Monday morning.

"(It was) A huge loss to us but that's what squads are about. Nobody goes through a season without injuries and we have been a wee bit unfortunate this season."

Media playback is not supported on this device Harte had 'nothing to do' with Healy Park pitch changes

Tyrone test Dubs at Healy Park

Despite losing McNamee, Tyrone went on to give the Dubs a tougher test than summoned up by Donegal a week earlier at Croke Park.

On the face of it, the Red Hands now look to be heading into the Ballybofey game with some momentum despite losing at the weekend.

A draw will be enough to secure Harte's side a semi-final spot on scoring difference after their hammering of Roscommon on the opening weekend of the Super 8s.

"It's a good place to be. It's not the end of the road for us. Any other year, if you met somebody like Dublin in the quarter-finals and you get beaten, then you're looking forward to the McKenna Cup," added the Tyrone manager.

"We're really pleased that in two weeks' time, we've got another championship All-Ireland quarter-final and if we win it, it puts us in the semi-finals."