Liam Miller tribute match row: GAA to vote on hosting Cork benefit game

Liam Miller played for Cork City when they lost to Dundalk in the 2015 FAI Cup final

GAA chiefs are to vote on staging the Liam Miller tribute match at their Páirc Uí Chaoimh ground in Cork.

The association had originally refused to host the game as rules did not permit non-GAA sports at their venues.

The GAA's management committee will meet on Friday night, followed by a special sitting of the Central Council which has the power to change rules.

Former Manchester United and Celtic player Miller, who was from Cork, died in February after a battle with cancer.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder, who also had a spell with Sunderland, was 36 years old.

The GAA's decision not to allow the 25 September match to be played at 45,000-capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh came in for widespread criticism.

Arrangements were then made for the benefit game to be staged at Cork City's Turner's Cross stadium which can accommodate 7,500 spectators.

The match is to raise money for Miller's family and for charities.

Former Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane will manage a Manchester United Legends team against a combined Celtic/Ireland side in the testimonial game with other former internationals Robbie Keane and Damien Duff also expected to participate.

If the GAA's 16-member management committee approves, the final say would then go to a a special meeting of Central Council on Saturday.