All-Ireland MFC: Monaghan and Meath book place in semi-finals

Derry's second half comeback narrowly came up short in Armagh

Meath survived a dramatic second half comeback from Derry to book their place in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-finals.

Derry reduced the gap to a single score having trailed by 10 but the Royals prevailed with a 1-15 to 1-10 win.

They will be joined in the semi-finals by Monaghan who secured a 2-11 to 0-8 victory over Kildare.

The Farney men will meet Kerry in the last four while Meath will meet the winner of Galway v Clare.

Adam Reilly and Ciaran McBride provided a formidable midfield platform from which Meath launched waves of attacks at the Athletic Grounds.

Their finishing was of the highest order as Darragh Swaine, Luke Kelly, Luke Mitchell slotted over points as they established a commanding nine point half-time lead.

The Oak Leaf county came out firing in the second period with Conleth McGuckian and Enda Downey producing instrumental scores.

McGuckian's penalty on 51 minutes narrowed the gap to the minimum and with the wind at their backs their was genuine belief that Derry could complete their fightback.

However Meath responded strongly with four late scores to seal their place in the last four.

Monaghan and Kildare were engaged in a score-for-score tussle until Sean Jones teed up Aaron Mulligan to score the only goal of the first half in Mullingar.

Five minutes after the break Donnacha Swinburne's strike increased Monaghan's lead to eight.

Kildare continued to battle but ultimately could not sufficiently reduce the deficit.

The semi-finals will take place at Croke park on the weekend of 11-12 August.