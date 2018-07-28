All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Clare 1-30 Galway 1-30

Galway raced into an nine point lead at Croke Park before Clare struck back

Galway and Clare will meet in an All-Ireland hurling semi-final replay after an epic encounter ended in a draw at Croke Park.

Johnny Coen looked to have scored the winning point after 20 minutes of extra-time only for Jason McCarthy to level with the last effort of the match.

Clare had fought back after Galway raced into an early nine-point lead.

The replay will take place next Saturday.

The Tribesmen looked close to their irrepressible best in the early stages, scoring 1-7 inside the opening 15 minutes while coughing up just a single score.

Clare's timid start was compounded by some hesitant defending which allowed Conor Cooney to steal in and score the opening goal.

Soon after the tides soon began to shift as Clare found their rhythm as Peter Duggan pointed from three frees in quick succession.

At the other end the scores were drying up for the All-Ireland champions thanks in no small part to their own wayward striking which saw them register 12 wides in the opening half.

Having chipped away at the deficit, the Banner finally got back onto level terms with 20 minutes to spare through John Conlan.

As the game ventured into extra-time it was again Galway who seized the initiative while it was Clare's turn to lose their golden touch, firing four consecutive wides.

It looked as if it may be the Tribesmen's day before Aron Shanagher rose to claim a high ball and fire into the net to give Clare their first lead of the match.

Coen and McCarthy exchanged late points to ensure that the sides would meet again in a replay next week.

Limerick and Cork meet in the second semi-final on Sunday.