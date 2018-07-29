All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Cork 2-31 Limerick 3-31

Cian Lynch's goal on the strike of half-time moved Limerick into a one point lead

Limerick are through to their first All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final in 11 years after a pulsating extra-time win over Cork in Dublin.

The Rebels, who led by six with eight minutes of the 70 remaining, scored only once from play during 20 minutes of extra-time.

Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan scored in the final period as Limerick surged into the lead.

They will play the winners of Galway and Clare in the final on 19 August.

More to follow.