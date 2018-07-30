Super 8s: Crunch Donegal v Tyrone game in MacCumhaill Park a sell-out

Ronan McNamee had to be substituted at half-time in the loss to Dublin after an accidental collision with a Tyrone team-mate

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s Dates: 04 & 05 August Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

The Super 8s showdown between Donegal and Tyrone in Ballybofey on Sunday will be a 16,500 sell-out with an even split expected between home and away fans.

All season ticket holders, a combined total of less than 2,000 supporters, will be accommodated in the stand.

Tyrone full-back Ronan McNamee had to wear a protective 'moon boot' after suffering an ankle injury in the defeat by Dublin and is a major doubt.

Paddy McBrearty and Eoin Ban Gallagher have been ruled out for Donegal.

Health and safety regulations have restricted the capacity for this much anticipated derby to 16,500.

MacCumhaill Park's capacity has been reduced from 18,000 to 16,500 because it is an all-ticket game

"If Donegal and Tyrone were meeting in an Ulster final there would be 30,000 in Clones, and this is a step further on than that," Donegal chairman Mick McGrath told BBC.

"Both teams have come through a rebuilding period and both have improved from last year, so there's tremendous interest in the game.

"The two counties received a similar number of tickets distributed through the clubs, but it is hard to gauge where all the online sales have gone. I'd imagine it will be around a 50-50 split in terms of crowd attendance."

A place in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final is on offer, with Ulster champions Donegal needing a win to advance while a draw would be good enough for Tyrone to reach the last four on Sunday 12 August.

Donegal have not lost in MacCumhaill Park in championship football since 2010 when Down beat them.

Tyrone are seeking a first championship win at the venue since 1973.

Monaghan play Galway on Saturday in Salthill needing a win to advance to the All-Ireland semi-final.