Super 8s: Tyrone select McNamee for Donegal clash

Ronan McNamee had to wear a protective boot after picking up a calf injury during the Super 8s defeat by Dublin

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s Dates: 4-5 August Coverage: Commentary on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Full-back Ronan McNamee has been included in an unchanged Tyrone team for Sunday's Super 8s visit to Donegal.

The defender was thought to be a doubt for the game at MacCumhaill Park after suffering a calf injury against Dublin.

McNamee has been a stand out performer this season and his recovery is a boost for the Red Hands in the continued absence of Cathal McCarron.

It means manager Mickey Harte has been able to name the same team that started against the All-Ireland champions.

The only change to the match-day squad is on the bench as Michael Cassidy replaces Padraig McNulty.

The winner of Sunday's match will earn an All-Ireland semi-final against either Galway or Monaghan - although a draw will be enough for Tyrone to progress because of their superior scoring difference in Group Two.

Tyrone XV (to play Donegal): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.

Replacements: M O'Neill, M Bradley, L Brennan, R Brennan, M Cassidy, H Loughran, C McCann, D McClure, A McCrory, K McGeary, R O'Neill.