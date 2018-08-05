Mickey Harte says Colm Cavanagh's display in Tyrone's 2-17 to 1-13 All-Ireland Super 8s win over Donegal was "probably his best" for the county.

Harte added that substitutes Lee Brennan and Kieran McGeary also drove on the Red Hands in the second half as they wrested control from Donegal to set up an All-Ireland semi-final with Monaghan next Sunday.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner said his team "didn't react well" to Harry Loughran's 62nd-minute goal which put the Red Hands ahead for the first time since the 25th minute.