All-Ireland Football semi-final: Monaghan face 'growing force' in Tyrone

Padraig Hampsey has been given the job of man-marking Donegal captain Michael Murphy in recent meetings

All-Ireland Semi-Final: Tyrone v Monaghan Date: Sunday 12 August Throw-in: 15:30 BST Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 15:03 BST

Padraig Hampsey says Tyrone are learning as they win and showing heart as they attempt to reach a first All-Ireland SFC final in 10 years.

A marked feature of their run to Sunday's semi-final with Monaghan has been their strong final-quarter push, as in last week's win over Donegal.

"We have dug deep and ground out results which maybe in recent years we wouldn't have got," Hampsey stated.

Tyrone have lost their last four semi-finals in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Monaghan have not reached the semi-final stage in 30 years but went unbeaten in their Super 8s group and impressed in the last two outings against Kerry and Galway.

Likewise, Tyrone earned plaudits for their narrow defeat by All-Ireland champions Dublin in Omagh before ending Donegal's eight-year unbeaten home record in Ballybofey to advance to the last-four showdown in Croke Park.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mickey Harte says Colm Cavanagh produced probably his best Tyrone game in Ballybofey win

After four qualifier games, most notably a first round extra-time win over Meath when they came within a few seconds of crashing out before Cathal McShane's last gasp equaliser, Tyrone have developed into a compelling force.

Quality players like Lee Brennan and Kieran McGeary are unleashed into games late on as the 'finishers' and they are making memorable impacts. Tyrone's bench contributed 4-11 in the Super 8s series including 2-5 against Donegal.

"We have a deadly connection," says midfielder Hampsey.

"We've been on the road for a few weeks through the back door and built up a good team bond going away to different places and it's started to show.

"We are enjoying this journey and we've shown a bit of heart throughout the campaign."

Monaghan produced a sparkling display to beat Tyrone in the Ulster championship opener in Omagh in May.

Hampsey says: "It was a battle, conditions were tough and it was wet but Monaghan are a well-drilled side and they deserved it".

"They are physically strong and they're a dogged side but this will be a new experience, playing an Ulster side in an All-Ireland semi-final and it is one to look forward to."