All-Ireland Football semi-final: Brennan replaces Meyler in Tyrone team

Rory Brennan is brought into the Red Hands team for Sunday's semi-final

All-Ireland Semi-Final: Tyrone v Monaghan Date: Sunday 12 August Throw-in: 15:30 BST Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 15:03 BST

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has made one change for the All-Ireland semi-final with Monaghan as Rory Brennan comes in for Conor Meyler.

Brennan replaces Meyler in the Red Hands defence for the the Ulster derby encounter at Croke Park.

Tyrone impressed with their late surge last weekend to overcome Donegal in the make-or-break Super 8s showdown.

However, Tyrone have lost their previous four semi-finals including last year's defeat by Dublin.

Harte's team were also knocked out of the Ulster SFC in May by their opponents on Sunday.

Monaghan will be making their first semi-final appearance in 30 years while champions Dublin face Galway in the other semi-final a day earlier.

Tyrone: N Morgan, M McKernan, R McNamee, R Brennan, T McCann, F Burns, P Harte, C Cavanagh, P Hampsey, M Donnelly, N Sludden, C McShane, M Bradley, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.