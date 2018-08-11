All-Ireland Football Championship: Dublin beat Galway in semi-final

The attendance for the semi-final at Croke Park was 54,700

Dublin are one match away from a fourth All-Ireland title in a row after beating Galway 1-24 to 2-12 in Saturday's semi-final at Croke Park.

Galway, boosted by an early fisted goal from full-forward Damien Comer goal, led in the early stages despite seeing an Eammonn Brannigan saved.

Con O'Callaghan netted the Dubs goal who led 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time.

The Dubs will play either Monaghan or Tyrone who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday.

Although the first half was a close affair, Dublin dominated after the break, building up a substantial scoreboard advantage.

Shane Walsh did score a second goal for the Tribesmen in stoppage-time, but by that stage the Dubs were home and dry.

Dublin are certain to go into the 2 September showpiece decider as favourites, no matter which of the Ulster counties Jim Gavin's men come up against.

In the All-Ireland Minor Championship semi-final, Galway beat Meath 3-13 to 2-09 and will play Kerry or Monaghan in the final.