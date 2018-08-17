Mickey Graham set to be named as new Cavan senior football manager

Graham is expected to include Dermot McCabe in his coaching team if he is appointed

Mickey Graham is set to be named as the new Cavan senior football manager.

BBC Sport NI understands that the Cavan county board is close to announcing Mattie McGleenan's successor.

Graham, who was part of the last Cavan team to win an Ulster title in 1997, has been making a name for himself on the club circuit.

He recently coached Longford club Mullinalaghta St Columba's to back-to-back county titles in 2016 and 2017.

Other names believed to be in the frame for the job are former county stars Jason O'Reilly and Peter Reilly, but Graham is the favourite.

If ratified by the Cavan county board, his backroom team is likely to include former Cavan All-Star Dermot McCabe.

McGleenan announced his retirement from the manager's role in July after the side secured promotion back to Division One for 2019.