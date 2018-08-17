All-Ireland SHC Final: Holders Galway face Limerick test in decider

Limerick ended Galway's hopes of league promotion in March

Holders Galway face an exciting Limerick side aiming for the county's first title since 1973 in Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling Final at Croke Park.

The decider - if a replay is not required - will conclude an exhilarating summer of hurling

The arrival of the Super 8s in football this year led to the fears that the battle for the Liam McCarthy Cup might be overshadowed.

But not a bit of it as hurling's top table served up some thrilling action.

Hurling fans are still catching their breath from two incredible semi-finals games.

Quaid's incredible semi-final interception

Limerick Nicky Quaid's stunning interception on Cork's Robbie O'Flynn as he seemed certain to fire in a late winning goal in normal time for the Rebels is likely to forever remain in the memories of hurling lovers.

Instead, the Shannonsiders managed to force extra-time before goals from Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan helped them earn a remarkable 3-32 to 2-31 win.

That win came after a disappointing Munster final defeat by Clare.

Holders Galway needed a replay two weeks ago to overcome the Banner County in the other semi-final which set up a repeat of the 1980 decider when the Tribesmen ended a 57-year gap by winning the title.

Galway's triumph last year saw them clinching a first title since their 1988 success and Micheal O'Donoghue's side will go into Sunday's game as favourites.

Kilkenny proved no match for Galway in the Leinster Final

Galway's imposing physicality

The holders have an imposing physicality which was much in evidence in their Leinster Final win over Kilkenny.

However, Limerick came from eight points down to beat the All-Ireland champions in a fiercely-contested league game in March and will feel they are capable of ending the county's 45-year-old Liam McCarthy Cup famine.

Their summer campaign then saw them beat Tipperary and Waterford either side of a thrilling draw with Cork before they had an off-day against Clare in the Munster final.

However, the making of this Limerick team may prove to be their All-Ireland quarter-final win over Kilkenny when they held their nerve after the Cats had threatened to snatch a comeback win.

Goalscorers Dowling and Ryan both came on as substitutes in the win over Cork and it will be interesting to see what role John Kiely will have for them on Sunday.

Limerick's Casey expected to duel with Glynn

Full-back Mike Casey's display could be crucial for the Shannonsiders in his expected duel with Galway's Johnny Glynn.

In terms of Galway's game plan, Padraig Mannion has produced several outstanding displays this summer, including a highly-effective sweeper role in the replay win over Clare.

But as ever, Joe Canning probably remains Galway's key man. If Canning hits form, Limerick will be in trouble and it remains to be seen whether their regular centre half-back Declan Hannon is employed to mark the hurling genius.

Galway do have a couple of injury concerns going into the decider with John Hanbury (ankle) reckoned to be in severe danger of missing the game and centre half-back Gearoid McInerney (calf) also a concern.