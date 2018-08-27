Mickey Harte was bemused by criticism from within Tyrone in recent years

Tyrone have not played in an All-Ireland senior final since their 2008 triumph over Kerry

Mickey Harte says Tyrone's first All-Ireland Football Final appearance in 10 years shows how difficult it is to reach the decider.

Harte's Tyrone will face four-in-a-row seeking Dublin a decade since their last Sam Maguire Cup win over Kerry.

"Someone at a meeting not many years ago decried it was 2008 since we had been in an All-Ireland final. It was a real problem for them," said Harte.

"I was wondering what they were doing for the 119 years we hadn't won any."

Harte guided Tyrone to their first ever senior All-Ireland title in 2003 as they overcome Ulster rivals Armagh and the Ballygawley man also masterminded their triumphs over Kerry in 2005 and 2008.

Mickey Harte's Tyrone future appeared in some doubt after last year's All-Ireland semi-final hammering by Dublin

However after both their Ulster title success in 2016 and 2017, Harte's future did appear in some doubt amid the team's continuing inability to go all the way at All-Ireland level.

After the 2016 All-Ireland quarter-final defeat by Mayo, the Tyrone county board rebuffed Harte's request to grant him grant him an immediate contract extension from beyond 2017 to the end of 2018.

Tyrone's comprehensive defeat by Dublin in last year's All-Ireland semi-final led to further speculation over Harte's role before he was handed a new three-year deal.

"I understand there is always an urge to change and that new will always bring better. But I still felt over all those years, there was something we could still offer as a management," added Harte.

"The time span between now and the last final brings a whole new perspective into how fortunate we are to be in this place."

Red Hand outclassed by Dubs in 2017 semi-final

After last year's 2-17 to 0-11 semi-final defeat by the Dubs, the outcome was much closer in the Super 8s contest between the sides in July as the Dubs had to work hard to edge a 1-14 to 0-14 win at Healy Park.

Harte says he took some solace from the closer margin but says that it didn't necessarily indicate that the Red Hands are significantly closer to the Dubs 12 months on.

"If you turn a 12-point defeat into a three-point defeat, there has to be positives. But it's not a great way to be looking at things and saying I'm happy to be beaten by three.

"At a stage in that game, we were five or six points down and it would have taken very little for Dublin to go on and sort of slam us again in the way they did before. They were maybe only a kick of the ball away from doing that.

"But we grabbed (back) the game at the right time and made it a fight to the end. That gave us a great bit of belief."

Harte says there was no particular psychological damage to repair after last year's semi-final hammering

No lingering scars from Dubs drubbing insists Harte

Harte insists that there was no particular psychological damage to repair after last year's semi-final hammering.

"Scars would linger if you felt you couldn't raise your head again to that level. But I think we have done that.

"We weren't as bad as we appeared that day.

"Players had performed well over a few years. Won back to back Ulster titles and come through some difficult games.

"We had stayed in Division One for a few years and that's not easy. You are talking about a league where 25% of the teams are relegated so that's a very tough league to be in.

"We had lots of things we were doing well. We couldn't be thinking all is lost because of one game. Yes the chance of an All-Ireland final is lost and that's hateful any day. But we had much more to be grateful than to be beating ourselves up about."