Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he is convinced the Red Hands can beat four-in-a-row seeking Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland Football final.

Harte says his team will be taking "the best team in the history of the GAA" in the Croke Park decider.

"If we produce our best form, I feel we've got a really good chance," Harte told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock.