BBC Sport - Harte says Tyrone have 'absolute belief' they can beat 'best team of all time'

Harte says Tyrone have 'absolute belief' they can beat Dubs

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he is convinced the Red Hands can beat four-in-a-row seeking Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland Football final.

Harte says his team will be taking "the best team in the history of the GAA" in the Croke Park decider.

"If we produce our best form, I feel we've got a really good chance," Harte told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock.

Top videos

Video

Harte says Tyrone have 'absolute belief' they can beat Dubs

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

KSI v Logan Paul: The biggest fight of 2018 so far?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Players absent through injury, not 'bust-up' - Benitez

Video

Fans mob Dragons as they take Challenge Cup back to France

Video

Newcastle formation 'surprised' Sarri

Video

Palace didn't deserve to lose - Hodgson

Top Stories