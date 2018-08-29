All-Ireland Football Final: Patience has been a virtue for Tyrone's Niall Sludden

Niall Sludden's late goal was the decisive score in Tyrone's semi-final win over Monaghan

Niall Sludden answers every question that is thrown at him with a smile.

He is getting peppered with all sorts of queries at this Tyrone pre-All-Ireland final news conference but responds to everything with good humour.

Nicknames, his love for Arsenal F.C, how Mickey Harte plans to derail Dublin...the 26-year-old is happy to partake in jokey banter with the fourth estate but it does not mask a man who appears to know his own mind.

As a 20-year-old - little more than a year after helping Tyrone win the 2010 All-Ireland minor title - the Dromore man turned down an offer from Harte to join the Tyrone senior squad because he did not feel ready for the demands of senior inter-county football.

Within another 18 months, Sludden's football career was put on hold by a serious leg break in a club game which was to keep him out for a year.

Less confident individuals might have wondered whether they had squandered their big opportunity to play senior inter-county football.

Sludden wins mental battle after leg break

But Sludden got on with his rehab, even keeping Harte waiting for another season after his return to club action, before eventually joining the Red Hand senior panel as a 24-year-old in 2016.

"When I was 19 or 20, I just wanted to wait and, to be fair to Mickey, he respected that and said that he would still keep me in his thoughts," recalls Sludden, who notched Tyrone's crucial late goal in the one-point semi-final win over Monaghan three weeks ago.

"When the (first) phone call came, I had to be very careful in making sure that when I was talking to him of not giving the impression I was coming across as saying 'hold on now Mickey, I don't want to be part of your squad and I don't care about the Tyrone team'.

"I was saying 'I am not ready'.

"(Then) I had the injury and that was a massive part of my development because I really appreciated my football.

"I was doing rehab and in the gym and it kept this thing very strong up there (pointing at his head) and it meant that I appreciate my football a lot more as opportunities like this don't always come about.

"If you have a bad game or a good game, it is all part and parcel of it. I am just lucky enough to be on the field because sometimes people don't get that opportunity."

Celebrates 21st birthday at Altnagelvin

On his 21st birthday, Sludden was at Altnagelvin Hospital getting surgery on his broken leg and he recalls the nurses bringing him a cake to raise his spirits.

"At that stage you are thinking if you will come back from it. It was definitely a key moment in my life but a lot of the boys in the squad and around football have had major issues, especially the cruciate. Look at Connor McAliskey there: he was only coming back from it last year and he is flying again."

After sustaining the leg break in June 2013, Sludden concentrated on club football in 2015 after getting in a full pre-season before joining the Red Hands squad for the 2016 season.

"Mickey was on to me about coming into the team at that stage (2015) but I just didn't feel like I had that pre-season under the belt. When I got that and had a good year with the club I felt then that (2016) was my time."

Sludden won an Ulster medal in his first year with Tyrone as they beat Donegal in the provincial final

Sludden quickly nails down starting role

That belief that he was finally ready for the senior inter-county stage seemed to be reflected in Sludden's play in 2016 as he quickly nailed down a place in Harte's starting fifteen.

By mid-July, Sludden was helping the Red Hands celebrate their first Ulster title since 2010 as they came from behind to edge out Donegal 0-13 to 0-11 in the provincial decider.

A one-point defeat by Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-finals a couple of weeks later was a gut-wrencher but while the Ulster crown was comfortably retained last year, it was soon followed by a chastening demolition by Dubs.

Like his manager, Sludden insists that "no particular rebuilding job" was required to restore team morale after the 2-17 to 0-11 defeat 12 months ago.

In terms of next Sunday, the 26-year-old is far too clever to even think of hinting at what Tyrone's tactical master plan is going to be or whether he is anticipating another duel with Eoin Murchan after they were in direct opposition in last month's cagey Super 8s contest at Healy Park when the Dubs earned a three-point win.

"Whatever player comes to you, you have to adapt. It is about bringing your own game too because Dublin have a wealth of options as well," says the Dromore man who is a primary school teacher at St Mary's in Newtownbutler.

Sludden and Colm Cavanagh were probably the only Tyrone players who emerged from last year's Croke Park mauling with their reputations enhanced.

Having travelled the long road and having won the physical and mental battles, it will be no surprise if Sludden again proves one of the Red Hand county's best performers on Sunday - win, lose or draw.