Joe Kernan: Former Armagh manager inducted into GAA Hall of Fame

Kernan masterminded Armagh's 2002 All-Ireland final success against Kerry

Armagh's All-Ireland winning manager Joe Kernan has been inducted to the GAA's Hall of Fame at Croke Park.

The Crossmaglen man won three Ulster titles and two All-Stars during his playing career before earning further acclaim as a club and county manager.

In 1997, he led Crossmaglen to the first of three All-Ireland club titles before helping the Orchardmen to lift Sam Maguire for the first time in 2002.

Limerick hurler Leonard Enright has also been added to the role of honour.

Enright was part of the Limerick panel that won the 1973 All-Ireland final and the full-back enjoyed a lengthy career with the Treatymen that saw him earn All-Star awards in 1980, 1981 and 1983 as well as two Munster titles and two National League medals.

Kernan's inter-county playing career stretched from 1971 to 1987, winning All-Stars in 1977 and 1982, and helping his native county to provincial honours in 1977, 1980 and 1982.

He is best remembered as a hugely successful manager, steering Crossmaglen to three All-Irelands in four years and kick-starting the club's incredible run of Ulster domination, which featured 11 provincial titles in 20 years.

He took charge of the Orchard County in November 2001 and masterminded the team's sole All-Ireland success, which featured a one-point defeat of Kerry in the final.

Kernan later spent a year in charge of the Galway senior footballers and also managed Ireland to International Rules success over Australia in 2015.